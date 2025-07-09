Viking (NYSE:VIK) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Viking to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Melius Research set a $51.00 target price on Viking in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Viking from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Viking from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Viking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Viking Stock Performance

Viking stock opened at $55.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.44. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.38. Viking has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $56.15.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $897.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.18 million. Viking had a negative return on equity of 128.44% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Viking will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Viking

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Viking in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viking by 37.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking by 92.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

