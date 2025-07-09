Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,747,000 after acquiring an additional 459,252 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $568,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vishay Intertechnology

In related news, EVP Roy Shoshani acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,922.50. The trade was a 10.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Cody acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $56,420.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 60,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,924.28. This represents a 6.18% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,750 shares of company stock worth $253,568. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

NYSE:VSH opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.39 and a beta of 1.12. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Vishay Intertechnology had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $715.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

