Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) & Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Head to Head Review

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) and Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.5% of Vita Coco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of Zevia PBC shares are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of Vita Coco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Zevia PBC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Vita Coco has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zevia PBC has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vita Coco $516.01 million 4.13 $55.95 million $1.01 37.19 Zevia PBC $155.05 million 1.45 -$20.00 million ($0.31) -9.74

This table compares Vita Coco and Zevia PBC”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vita Coco has higher revenue and earnings than Zevia PBC. Zevia PBC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vita Coco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vita Coco and Zevia PBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vita Coco 11.32% 25.08% 18.00% Zevia PBC -12.58% -35.52% -23.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vita Coco and Zevia PBC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vita Coco 0 3 5 0 2.63 Zevia PBC 0 2 0 0 2.00

Vita Coco presently has a consensus target price of $35.88, indicating a potential downside of 4.49%. Zevia PBC has a consensus target price of $3.38, indicating a potential upside of 11.75%. Given Zevia PBC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zevia PBC is more favorable than Vita Coco.

Summary

Vita Coco beats Zevia PBC on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vita Coco

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink. It also provides private label coconut water and oil to retailers. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels. The company was formerly known as All Market Inc. and changed its name to The Vita Coco Company, Inc. in September 2021.The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Zevia PBC

(Get Free Report)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets. It provides its products under the Zevia brand name. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Encino, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.