Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Shares Up 1.7% – What’s Next?

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.66 and last traded at $10.63. 113,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 128,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Volkswagen Trading Up 1.7%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35.

Volkswagen Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.4468 per share. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

