Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 155 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,990,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 11,723.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,421,000 after purchasing an additional 171,637 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 405,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,842,000 after purchasing an additional 150,835 shares during the last quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,425,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,157,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director William W. Burke sold 2,291 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total transaction of $294,049.85. Following the sale, the director owned 9,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,382.80. The trade was a 19.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $120.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.59. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.90 and a 1 year high of $140.12.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.29. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $466.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ATGE. Wall Street Zen downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ATGE

Adtalem Global Education Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.