Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 1,039 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in BILL were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BILL. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in BILL by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 5,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BILL by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,879,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,432 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BILL during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,906,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 828.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,301,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,457 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,610,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,421,000 after purchasing an additional 852,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $100.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -403.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.35.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. BILL had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $358.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of BILL from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BILL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $77.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $80,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,734.50. This trade represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $73,100.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,735.60. This represents a 15.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

