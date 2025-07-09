Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $225,000 Investment in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,136 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GGAL. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 9,082.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,492,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,935,000 after acquiring an additional 11,366,972 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1,723.9% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,520,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,570 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter valued at $78,711,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 778.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 901,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after acquiring an additional 798,542 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter valued at $24,089,000.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

Shares of GGAL opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.47. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $74.00.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2631 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GGAL. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Grupo Financiero Galicia

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

(Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.