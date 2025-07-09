Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 5,589 Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in NerdWallet were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NRDS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in NerdWallet by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 908,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,083,000 after purchasing an additional 555,329 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in NerdWallet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in NerdWallet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NerdWallet Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ NRDS opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $840.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on NRDS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

