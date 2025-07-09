Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $137,000 Position in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Viasat by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,229,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after buying an additional 256,389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viasat by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,773,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,216,000 after buying an additional 194,006 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Viasat by 1,951.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 21,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $26.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VSAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Viasat from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

