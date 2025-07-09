Vor Biopharma Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 17,569 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 345% compared to the average daily volume of 3,949 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOR. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,646,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,007,000 after purchasing an additional 16,897,159 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $707,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 163,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 25,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 44,252 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOR opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. Vor Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87. The company has a market cap of $299.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VOR shares. Jones Trading downgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

