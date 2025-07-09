Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Voya Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down from $79.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Voya Financial from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

Voya Financial Price Performance

VOYA opened at $72.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.00. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $84.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.56. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $112,506.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,493.90. This trade represents a 82.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Voya Financial by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 44.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Voya Financial by 666.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

