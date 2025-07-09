Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Shares Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.61. Approximately 24,302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 61,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 10.5%.

Institutional Trading of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 314,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,321,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 64.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 171,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 67,052 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 167,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 66,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 144,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 31,368 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

