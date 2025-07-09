Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Shares Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.61. Approximately 24,302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 61,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65.
The business also recently disclosed a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 10.5%.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.
