Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.66% from the stock’s previous close.

VOYG has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Voyager Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Voyager Technologies Stock Up 9.9%

Voyager Technologies Company Profile

Shares of VOYG opened at $42.86 on Monday. Voyager Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $73.95.

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development.

