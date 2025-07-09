Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Voyager Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Voyager Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Voyager Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Voyager Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Voyager Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Voyager Technologies

Voyager Technologies Stock Performance

About Voyager Technologies

Shares of VOYG stock opened at $42.86 on Monday. Voyager Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $73.95.

(Get Free Report)

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.