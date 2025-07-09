Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Voyager Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Voyager Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Voyager Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VOYG

Voyager Technologies Stock Up 9.9%

Voyager Technologies Company Profile

Voyager Technologies stock opened at $42.86 on Monday. Voyager Technologies has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $73.95.

(Get Free Report)

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.