Wall Street Zen Downgrades Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) to Buy

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

KFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th.

Korn/Ferry International stock opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.29. Korn/Ferry International has a one year low of $59.23 and a one year high of $80.64.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $712.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.07 million. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Korn/Ferry International by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Korn/Ferry International during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Korn/Ferry International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 193.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

