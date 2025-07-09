Wall Street Zen Upgrades Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) to “Strong-Buy”

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Grifols from $7.60 to $10.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Grifols has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,434,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grifols by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Grifols by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 15,067 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Grifols in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Grifols by 426.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 21,128 shares during the last quarter.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

