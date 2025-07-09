Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

Warehouses De Pauw SA (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.76 and last traded at $23.76. 10 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

Warehouses De Pauw Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.42.

About Warehouses De Pauw

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP has over 7 million m² of properties in its portfolio. This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over about 300 sites at prime logistics hubs for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

