Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1,462.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,895 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $362,210,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $168,930,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 478.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,278,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,925,000 after buying an additional 11,810,191 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 23,801,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,577,000 after buying an additional 6,381,000 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 682.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,145,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,669,000 after buying an additional 6,232,561 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 30.56% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

