Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Receives C$265.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$265.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WCN. Melius Research upgraded shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Shares of TSE WCN opened at C$248.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$262.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$264.14. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of C$237.56 and a 52-week high of C$284.73. The firm has a market cap of C$45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.69.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$269.79, for a total value of C$127,610.67. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections is the third- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 91 active landfills (12 are E&P waste landfills), 132 transfer stations, and 68 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets.

