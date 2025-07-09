Weaver Consulting Group Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Weaver Consulting Group cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 40,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.1% during the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 50.7% during the first quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $282.86 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.90 and a one year high of $296.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 68,583 shares in the company, valued at $17,197,873.08. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

