Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $58.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Webster Financial Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE:WBS opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Webster Financial has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $63.99. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $410,124.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,135.60. This represents a 28.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $266,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,185.50. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $934,210 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth $3,549,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,253,000 after acquiring an additional 38,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Stories

