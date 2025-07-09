Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.97% from the stock’s previous close.

ABNB has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial restated a “sell” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (down from $112.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.47.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $136.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $163.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.57.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total value of $30,363,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,416,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,184,489.90. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $1,026,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 40,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,864. This represents a 16.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,386,893 shares of company stock valued at $177,637,178. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

