Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.89% from the company’s current price.

LYFT has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lyft from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lyft from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Lyft from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Get Lyft alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Lyft

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $16.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 109.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.20. Lyft has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Lyft had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jill Beggs sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $25,796.52. Following the sale, the director owned 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,863.47. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John David Risher bought 6,538 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,966.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 11,791,340 shares in the company, valued at $180,289,588.60. This represents a 0.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,732 shares of company stock worth $347,159 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,539 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,514 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,488 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 55,045 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.