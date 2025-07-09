Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UBER. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.97.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $97.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.92. The company has a market cap of $203.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $97.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,355. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

