Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Price

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 18.28% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Unity Software from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush raised Unity Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Unity Software from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on U

Unity Software Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of U opened at $29.37 on Monday. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.77 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James M. Whitehurst sold 72,955 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $1,549,564.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 240,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,104,205.64. This trade represents a 23.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 46,957 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $997,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 644,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,698,780.48. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,177,944 shares of company stock worth $28,419,375. Corporate insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,964,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,486 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Unity Software by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,886,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,320,000. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in Unity Software by 146.7% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 9,430,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,769,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,208,000 after purchasing an additional 84,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.