Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Barclays

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

NYSE WAL opened at $84.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $98.10.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $790.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.25 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.