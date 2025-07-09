Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN) Receives C$4.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.00.
WRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Canada upgraded Western Copper and Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$5.50 price objective on Western Copper and Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th.
Western Copper and Gold Trading Down 0.6%
About Western Copper and Gold
Western Copper & Gold Corp is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of resource properties. The company is developing the Casino project into Canada’s premier copper-gold mine. It holds significant gold, copper reserves in its Casino project located in the Yukon, Canada.
