What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for Netflix Q3 Earnings?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Netflix in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $6.60 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.81. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $24.58 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2025 earnings at $25.41 EPS.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,220.00 target price (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,182.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $1,275.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,214.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,042.85. Netflix has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $5,019,087,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth $2,385,585,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 57.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,164,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Netflix by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,051,016,000 after purchasing an additional 856,307 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 620 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,286.84, for a total transaction of $797,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 290 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,336.54, for a total value of $387,596.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.