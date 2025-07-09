WNS Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 4,324 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 256% compared to the average volume of 1,214 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WNS. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.50 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair lowered WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WNS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.94.

WNS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. WNS has a 12-month low of $42.62 and a 12-month high of $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. WNS had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. WNS’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at $72,576,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in WNS during the first quarter worth about $51,712,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in WNS during the first quarter worth about $37,321,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WNS by 4,316.0% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 568,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,939,000 after buying an additional 555,339 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in WNS by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,483,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,307,000 after buying an additional 312,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

