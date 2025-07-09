WNS’s (WNS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, April 25th. William Blair lowered WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.94.

WNS Stock Performance

NYSE WNS opened at $74.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $42.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.22.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.62 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 23.26%. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that WNS will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

