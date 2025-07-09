Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM)

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Chime Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chime Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHYM opened at $31.10 on Monday. Chime Financial has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $44.94.

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

