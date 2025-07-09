Wolfe Research Upgrades Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) to “Outperform”

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.32.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $61.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $51.27 and a 52-week high of $66.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 42,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.