XPO (NYSE:XPO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.79% from the stock’s current price.

XPO has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of XPO from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.11.

Get XPO alerts:

View Our Latest Report on XPO

XPO Stock Up 2.1%

XPO stock opened at $132.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.72. XPO has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $161.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 27th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in XPO by 89.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in XPO by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in XPO by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in XPO by 58.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.