YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:ULTY)

YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,883 put options on the company. This is an increase of 119% compared to the average daily volume of 859 put options.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY – Free Report) by 341.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,619 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.48% of YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of ULTY opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $773.33 million, a PE ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.59.

The YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (ULTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide monthly income through a portfolio of covered call strategies. The fund generates income via option premiums, dividends from directly held US stocks, and US treasuries ULTY was launched on Feb 28, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

