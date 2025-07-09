Zelira Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Trading Down 3.2% – What’s Next?

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 554 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Zelira Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30.

About Zelira Therapeutics

Zelira Therapeutics Limited, a bio-pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based medicines for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia and the United States. The company offers formulations under the HOPE brand in Australia, Washington, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana, as well as develops Zenivol, a cannabinoid-based medicine for treatment of chronic insomnia.

