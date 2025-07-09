Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Santiago Subotovsky Sells 2,475 Shares

Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $190,995.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 157,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,133,824.95. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Santiago Subotovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of Zoom Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $199,658.25.

On Monday, May 5th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of Zoom Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $195,079.50.

On Thursday, April 24th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of Zoom Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $186,689.25.

Shares of ZM opened at $77.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.62. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $92.80.

Zoom Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zoom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zoom Communications from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zoom Communications from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,796,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,249,000 after purchasing an additional 624,863 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,694,000 after purchasing an additional 282,645 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications in the 4th quarter worth $751,908,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,538,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,237,000 after purchasing an additional 373,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,421,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,732,000 after purchasing an additional 36,210 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

