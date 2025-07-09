ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.4% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $58,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $282.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $786.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.90 and a fifty-two week high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 68,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

