11,852 Shares in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR) Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of YEAR stock opened at $50.47 on Thursday. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.49.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

