2,666 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Bought by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,482,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $11,249,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,881,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

NYSE:HII opened at $249.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.84. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $285.81.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total value of $455,856.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,661.30. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total value of $301,483.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,929.71. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,225 shares of company stock worth $1,207,207. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.