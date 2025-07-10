5,557 Shares in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Purchased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 452.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

ITCI opened at $131.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.85. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.90 and a 1 year high of $131.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ITCI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.