6,286 Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,247,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,290,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In related news, CEO James Allan Williamson bought 1,000 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $337.97 per share, with a total value of $337,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 25,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,115.46. This represents a 4.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of EG opened at $340.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $341.23 and a 200-day moving average of $349.14. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $320.00 and a one year high of $407.30. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($1.01). Everest Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 41.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on EG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $376.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price (down from $420.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $362.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.75.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

