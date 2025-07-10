7,596 Shares in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Purchased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Docusign by 519.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Docusign during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Docusign by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Docusign by 153.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Docusign by 490.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $79.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.08. Docusign Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.24.

Docusign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $763.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docusign announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Docusign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Docusign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Docusign from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Docusign from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Docusign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Insider Transactions at Docusign

In other Docusign news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 22,875 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $1,710,821.25. Following the sale, the insider owned 72,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,394,303.54. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $3,100,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,983 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,122.33. This represents a 21.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,552 shares of company stock worth $6,592,351. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

