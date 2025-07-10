8,194 Shares in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Bought by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 152,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 173,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after buying an additional 10,474 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 200.3% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 156,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after buying an additional 104,563 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $49.25 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $51.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.90.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.