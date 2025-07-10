Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEVA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.22 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $9.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AEVA

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Aeva Technologies news, Director Hrach Simonian sold 100,000 shares of Aeva Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $2,486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,597,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,422,389.54. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Mina Rezk sold 250,000 shares of Aeva Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $3,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 8,046,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,332,703.30. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,111,080 shares of company stock valued at $18,014,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEVA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 27,345.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.95. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $38.80.

About Aeva Technologies

(Get Free Report

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.