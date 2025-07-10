Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.67 and traded as high as C$43.54. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$43.31, with a volume of 51,669 shares traded.

AFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 19th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.43.

The stock has a market cap of C$827.77 million, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$39.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

