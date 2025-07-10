Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.17 and traded as high as C$7.95. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at C$7.91, with a volume of 1,345,273 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.63.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.35. The stock has a market cap of C$4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

