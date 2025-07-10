Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Purchased by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 438.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,983,000 after purchasing an additional 218,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 324.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 32,842 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,398,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Up 1.1%

ALLE stock opened at $150.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.64. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.01. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $114.30 and a 12 month high of $156.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 44.82% and a net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $941.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Allegion from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

