Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 65.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 49,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $899,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 437,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.13.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $176.62 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 255,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,695,000. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $36,330,928. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.