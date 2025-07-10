Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 27,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 38.7% in the first quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 3,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.3% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 255,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,695,000. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $36,330,928. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $176.62 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.67 and a 200-day moving average of $173.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.13.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

